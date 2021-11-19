Vinson, Chumley power Lady Raiders to opening night win

Freshman Olivia Vinson and senior Elli Chumley teamed up to combine for 30 points and the Central High School Lady Raiders started the 2021-22 basketball season with a 57-38 win over visiting Moore County Friday night in Manchester.
“Moore County is a good basketball team and has some really good coaching over there,” said CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope. “They had some size down low we had to deal with and we really gave them some fits with our 1-3-1 [zone] that turned out to be the difference.”
The Coffee County defense did give Moore County fits – forcing 24 Moore County turnovers on the night.
Coffee County fell behind early but took 35-24 lead into the locker room and pulled away late. Freshman Olivia Vinson scored 16 in her high school debut, teaming up with Chumley who added 14.
Kiya Ferrell pitched in 6 off the bench and Freshman Channah Gannon had 8, to go along with 3 steals.
Coffee County used a steady 8-girl rotation in the win, including three freshmen: Vinson, Channah Gannon and Ava McIntosh.
“Yeah, it’s been a while since we were playing 8-deep around here,” said Cope. “A lot more convenient than our last game last year when we only had 5 girls.”
Coffee County plays again on Saturday – 10:15 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. at home. The 10:15 game will be broadcast online at thunder1320.com. The 5:45 p.m. game will be live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM and 106.7 FM.
— Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson