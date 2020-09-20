VICTORY: Raiders drop Siegel 31-21, improve to 2-2

All three phases of the game put points on the board Friday night and the Coffee County Red Raider football team dropped visiting Siegel High School 31-21.
The win improves the Raiders to 2-2 on the season and 1-1 in Region 3-6A play, very much in the hunt of the early-season playoff picture.
Coffee County scored early on a long 80-yard drive that ate seven minutes off the clock to go on top 7-0. Senior tailback Marshall Haney capped the drive with a 16-yard scoring run.
Haney was a workhorse for the Raiders, finishing with 97 yards on 28 carries. He also caught a pair of passes for 32 yards.
Connor Shemwell directed the offense well for Coffee County at quarterback, completing 12-of-19 passes, including a 15 yard touchdown strike to tight end Zack Galy and a 21 yard score to Travis Martin. Shemwell threw for 214 yards
Galy caught his first three passes on the season, including his first touchdown grab.
The punctuation on the exciting first half for the Raiders was an interception by senior CJ Anthony, who returned the ball 75 yards for a touchdown.
The Raiders put the game away in the fourth quarter on a 30-yard Ian Weldon field goal to take a 31-14 lead. Weldon is now 3-of-3 on the year kicking field goals.
Coffee County will travel to Cookeville for another region game next week. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM and streamed at Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com
