Verge sets PR, places 4th in TSSAA State High Jump

Coffee County Central Track & Field had four athletes competing in the TSSAA Spring Fling Track Meet on Thursday at Rockvale High School in Rutherford County.
Senior Kelvin Verge showed up with his best jumping shoes. Verge set a personal record with 6-feet-4 inches, which was good enough for fourth place in the state and tied a CHS record.
Meanwhile, Ethan Welch placed 14th in the pole vault and Travis Martin 12th in Pole Vault.
Jacob Rutledge just missed the medal standing by 3 spots, placing 11th in the 1600 meter run.