UT Football Alumni workshop coming to Manchester for kids in 3rd-9th grade

Manchester Youth Football League is hosting a UT Alumni Football workshop for interested players in the third through 9th grades.
Players will get a chance to work with Tennessee Volunteer alum such as Josh Smith, Todd Kelly Jr., Malik Foreman and Devaun Swafford.
Players will get a chance to work on agility, ball skills and gain valued mentorship from the former volunteers.
The workshop will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10 at Raider Academy. Cost is $100 and participation is limited to the first 100 players.
All proceeds will go toward new equipment for Manchester Youth Football League.
Signups will soon be available at www.myflraiders.com. The link is expected to be available later this week.
For more information, email Jimmy VanWinkle at vanwinklejd@gmail.com.
Event organizer Jimmy VanWinkle will join the Coffee Coaches Show on Saturday, March 20 to discuss the event. You can listen from 10-11 a.m. on Thunder Radio.