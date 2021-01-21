Upcoming weekend sports schedule

Check out these sports coming up this weekend:
Friday: CHS basketball HOSTS Columbia. 6 p.m. **
Friday: CHS wrestling at Cascade – 6 p.m.
Friday: Nashville Predators AT Stars – 7:30 p.m. ***
Saturday: Coffee Coaches Show on Thunder Radio (Guests: CMS girls basketball, CMS girls softball, WMS girls basketball) – 10 a.m.
Saturday – 3:30 p.m. – CHS Girls Basketball AT Lake County **
Saturday – 6 p.m. – CHS wrestling AT Dawg Pound Duals
Saturday – CHS Wrestling at MTWOA Grand Championships (freshman, JV, girls) – 6 p.m.
Sunday – Nashville Predators AT Dallas Stars – 7 p.m. **
** Denotes live broadcast on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com
***Denotes join in progress following priority programming