UPCOMING PREP SPORTS SCHEDULE

UPCOMING PREP SPORTS
Thursday, Nov. 19
Coffee County Middle School Lady Raiders HOST Lipscomb Academy – 6 p.m. (girls only)
Coffee County High School Lady Raiders AT Grundy County – 7 p.m (girls only) – Game broadcast live on Thunder Radio. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com, Amazon Alexa.
Friday, Nov. 20
Coffee County High School Lady Raiders HOST Siegel – 6 p.m. (girls only) Game broadcast live on Thunder Radio. 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app, thunder1320.com, Amazon Alexa.