Two Red Raider Basketball Players Receive Postseason Honors

Two Coffee County CHS basketball players were honored on Thursday for their selection as All-Region players. Tennessee Prep Hoops released their 2020 All Region Team for Region 4AAA and Red Raiders Jaylon Wooten and C.J. Anthony were honored as members of the squad. Wooten, a senior, was selected to the 1st team while Anthony, a junior, was named honorable mention.
Wooten and Anthony led the Red Raiders to a regular season District 8AAA title and a region tournament berth. Wooten was named the regular season District 8AAA Most Valuable Player. Anthony was named to the All District 8AAA team.
For the season, Jaylon averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game on the year. C.J. averaged 10 points, 3 assists and 2 steals per game this past season. The Red Raiders are coached by Micah Williams and finished the year with a record of 19 and 10.
You can see all the selections at: http://tnprephoops.com/tennessee-prep-hoops-all-region-teams-regions-3aaa-4aaa-5/