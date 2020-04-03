Two Red Raider Basketball Players Receive Postseason Honors

Jaylon Wooten of CHS basketball

Two Coffee County CHS basketball players were honored on Thursday for their selection as All-Region players.  Tennessee Prep Hoops released their 2020 All Region Team for Region 4AAA and Red Raiders Jaylon Wooten and C.J. Anthony were honored as members of the squad.  Wooten, a senior, was selected to the 1st team while Anthony, a junior, was named honorable mention. 

Wooten and Anthony led the Red Raiders to a regular season District 8AAA title and a region tournament berth.  Wooten was named the regular season District 8AAA Most Valuable Player.  Anthony was named to the All District 8AAA team. 

CJ Anthony of CHS basketball

For the season, Jaylon averaged 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per game on the year.  C.J. averaged 10 points, 3 assists and 2 steals per game this past season.  The Red Raiders are coached by Micah Williams and finished the year with a record of 19 and 10. 

You can see all the selections at: http://tnprephoops.com/tennessee-prep-hoops-all-region-teams-regions-3aaa-4aaa-5/