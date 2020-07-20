Two Manchester Youth Baseball Teams Grab State Titles on Sunday

The Tennessee Youth Baseball Association hosted state tournaments for 7 different age divisions were held this weekend. Playing at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, 3 Manchester teams made the finals with 2 teams grabbing state titles.
In the 18U division, the Manchester Yankees blazed through pool play unbeaten to earn the number 1 seed going into Sunday’s single elimination bracket. In the tournament finals, the Yankees defeated the Christiana Braves to claim the title.
In the 15U division, the Manchester All-Stars went 2 and 1 in pool play losing only to Nitro. Seeded 2nd in the tournament bracket, the All-Stars matched up against Nitro in the finals. The All-Stars won the rematch to earn the state title.
In the 5 and 6 year old division, the Coffee County Raiders went 2 and 1 in pool play losing only to Tidal Wave. The Raiders advanced to the finals with a win in a tournament semifinal win over Donelson to get a rematch with Tidal Wave. The Raiders were unable to gain the revenge win over Tidal Wave and settled for a runner-up finish.
The pictures, material and information contained in this story may not be republished, rebroadcast, rewritten, or redistributed, for commercial gain, without the express written consent of Coffee County Broadcasting.