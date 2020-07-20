Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Two Manchester Youth Baseball Teams Grab State Titles on Sunday

The Tennessee Youth Baseball Association hosted state tournaments for 7 different age divisions were held this weekend.  Playing at Barfield Crescent Park in Murfreesboro, 3 Manchester teams made the finals with 2 teams grabbing state titles. 

In the 18U division, the Manchester Yankees blazed through pool play unbeaten to earn the number 1 seed going into Sunday’s single elimination bracket.  In the tournament finals, the Yankees defeated the Christiana Braves to claim the title. 

In the 15U division, the Manchester All-Stars went 2 and 1 in pool play losing only to Nitro.  Seeded 2nd in the tournament bracket, the All-Stars matched up against Nitro in the finals.  The All-Stars won the rematch to earn the state title. 

In the 5 and 6 year old division, the Coffee County Raiders went 2 and 1 in pool play losing only to Tidal Wave.  The Raiders advanced to the finals with a win in a tournament semifinal win over Donelson to get a rematch with Tidal Wave.  The Raiders were unable to gain the revenge win over Tidal Wave and settled for a runner-up finish. 

The pictures, material and information contained in this story may not be republished, rebroadcast, rewritten, or redistributed, for commercial gain, without the express written consent of Coffee County Broadcasting.