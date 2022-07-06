Two Lady Raiders named NFCA All-Region

More postseason honors have rolled in for members of the 2022 Coffee County Central Lady Raider softball team.
Recent graduates Kiya Ferrell and Haidyn Campbell were named National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region Selections.
Ferrell was named first-team all region and Campbell second team.
Ferrell hit .446 for the Lady Raiders this past spring and led the team in runs scored with 41. She had 5 doubles, 3 triples and a home run on her resume. She will be playing college volleyball at Cumberland this coming school year.
Meanwhile, Campbell led the 2022 Lady Raiders in RBIs with 32. She was second on the team in doubles with 7 and blasted 3 home runs. She will play college softball at Walter State.