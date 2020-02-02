Two Lady Raider Wrestlers Qualify for State Tournament

The Coffee County CHS Lady Raider wrestling team traveled to Nolensville for the West Regional Individual Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Four Lady Raiders were in action and 2 of the 4 qualified for the TSSAA State Tournament. In the team standings, the Lady Raiders placed 9th out of 53 teams. At the end of the day, Mary Wolfrum and Alanna Coker punched their ticket to represent the Lady Raider wrestling team at the state tournament for the 3rd straight season.
Coker ran through the 112 bracket with a pair of byes and a pair of 3rd round pinfalls on Friday. In the semifinals on Saturday morning, Coker lost in an 11 to 5 decision. Coker bounced back in the consolation bracket to grab a 9 to 4 decision to advance to the 3rd place match. In the medal match, Coker grabbed a pinfall in the 2nd round to claim 3rd place and insure her spot in the state meet.
Mary Wolfrum got a pair of byes on Friday before being pinned in a round 1 match-up against the eventual tournament champion from Rossview. In the consolation bracket, Wolfrum got a pair of pinfalls and a 6 to 0 decision win before advancing to the consolation semifinals via an injury win. Another forfeit win advanced her to the medal round where she won a 9 to 6 decision to finish in 3rd place. That finish earned her a spot in the state tournament.
Lyra Leftwich received a 1st round bye before winning her 2nd match via a pinfall. Leftwich won her next 2 matches in the consolation bracket by pinfall, including a pin in 16 seconds, to advance to the semifinals. Leftwich fell via a pinfall one win short of qualifying for the state meet.
Mary Anne Walker’s Friday started the same as Mary Wolfrum as she got a pair of byes before falling via a pin to the eventual tournament champion from Rossview. In the consolation bracket, Walker got a pinfall win before losing a 4 to 0 decision in the quarterfinal round.
The Lady Raider grapplers will compete in the TSSAA state tournament beginning on February 20th at the Williamson County Expo Center in Franklin. The Red Raiders will return to action on February 14th and 15th in the region individual tournament attempting to punch their ticket to the boys’ state tournament.