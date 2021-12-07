Tullahoma’s Chadwick wins Mr. Football Kicker of the Year

Tennessee’s best high school football players for 2021 were recognized at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards luncheon hosted by the Tennessee Titans.
More than 400 people, including the honorees, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, attended the 2021 luncheon at Nissan Stadium.
“This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today at the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards,” said Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They were here not only due to their athletic ability that they displayed on the field throughout the season, but just as much for their outstanding character and academic achievements.”
High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists. A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration.
The awards were presented to the top football players in each of the nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association. The top kickers in the state were also recognized. There were three finalists in this category, regardless of their school’s classification.
The Titans became sponsors of the Mr. Football Awards in 2007.
2021 TENNESSEE TITANS MR. FOOTBALL AWARD WINNERS
Division I, Class 1AKhalik Ganaway, Peabody
Division I, Class 2ATy Simpson, Westview
Division I, Class 3ACaden Buckles, Alcoa
Division I, Class 4ABari’On Brown, Pearl Cohn
Division I, Class 5ADe’Sean Bishop, Karns
Division I, Class 6ADestin Wade, Summit
Division II, Class ASteele Haynes, USJ
Division II, Class AAAlexander Broome, Lipscomb Academy
Division II, Class AAADallan Hayden, Christian Brothers
Kicker of the YearJustus Chadwick, Tullahoma