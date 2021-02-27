Tullahoma goes on huge second half run to claim district title over Raiders

For the first time all game, Coffee County took a 29-28 lead over Tullahoma in the third quarter.
But it was all Wildcats from there. Tullahoma answered with a 20-4 run to take a 48-33 lead and never looked back as the Wildcats dropped the Red Raiders 62-42 Friday night in the District 8-AAA championship game at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
The game was close throughout. Tied 9-9 after one quarter after a steal and a layup by Hayden Hullett at the buzzer, and the Wildcats led 22-19 at the break. But after the Raiders took their lone lead, the Wildcats went off and rarely missed shots. Krys Uselton led the way with 19 points, followed closely by Ryan Scott with 18.
Trenton Scrivnor led the way for the Raiders with 16 points, including a pair of dunks. But no other Raider got into double figures. Connor Shemwell scored 9, CJ Anthony had 6 on a pair of 3-pointers, Brady Vaughn 3, and Kyle Farless, Hullett and Jaxon Vaughn all had 2.
Both teams advance to the Region 4-AAA Quarter Finals. Tullahoma will host Stewarts Creek on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Raiders will host Riverdale on Monday. Game times and ticket information will be released later on Saturday. Monday is an elimination game.