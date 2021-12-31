Tullahoma girls basketball coach McMurtry quits midseason; Alsup named interim

Tullahoma head girls basketball coach Cody McMurtry resigned his position on Friday – right in the middle of the season and just days after his team returned from a tournament in Florida.
In his resignation letter, McMurtry shares a re-evaluation of his personal priorities. He conveyed his family
needs to be focused on, and as a result, he will be relinquishing his duties as head coach.
“I feel it is time I sacrifice for my own family and give my family the undivided attention that they so deserve. I thank you all for allowing me the opportunity to be involved. I have enjoyed getting to work with a fantastic group of young ladies, outstanding parents, and wonderful fans and I will cherish the bonds I have formed for many years to come with all those involved in the Lady Wildcat Program,” McMurtry said.
“This decision does not come easily or without much consideration, for I have thoroughly enjoyed teaching young athletes about life and the simple game of basketball. However, I feel that it is in my best interest not to continue coaching for the upcoming school year.”
McMurtry took over the Lady Wildcats’ basketball program in 2018. Tullahoma stayed near the top of the District 8-AAA standings but remained a mainstay behind Coffee County. McMurtry was career 1-9 against Coffee County with one tournament championship.
A parent meeting was called for late Friday afternoon to discuss the situation. Since news of McMurtry’s resignation leaked, the Tullahoma Lady Cats twitter page (ttownladycat) appears to have been deactivated.
The Lady Wildcats currently have an 8-4 record on the season. Tullahoma is coming off of a first-place
performance in the Gulf Breeze Classic in Pensacola, Florida this week.
“I want to thank Coach McMurtry for his strong commitment and dedication to the THS Girls Basketball program and all the energy he has invested into our young ladies over the past three years,” said THS Principal Jason Quick. “His passion for the game of basketball and seeking to impact the lives of his players allowed for success to be realized both on and off the court. The THS program is set up for success for the future because of Coach McMurtry’s impact.”
Dale Alsup will be the interim Head Coach for the Lady Wildcats for the remainder of the 2021-2022 campaign. Alsup previously coached the THS girls program from 2011 until 2013 before returning to the bench for one season in September 2017. He is a former athletic director at Coffee County Central.
“I am pleased that Coach Alsup has agreed to serve as the interim head coach for our program for the
remainder of the season,” Quick said. “Coach Alsup has enjoyed a stellar coaching career and holds a strong
reputation throughout the state for his coaching knowledge and experience in creating outstanding young
ladies both on and off the court. Our current players on the team all know Coach Alsup, which will definitely prove valuable as our season progresses. I am looking forward to an outstanding remainder of the 2021-22 season for our Lady Wildcats.”