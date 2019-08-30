Tullahoma Blanks Coffee County In Coffee Pot Game

The 94th renewal of the Coffee Pot rivalry took place at Carden-Jarrell Field on Friday night. Coffee County was looking to break a two game losing streak to Tullahoma under new head coach Doug Greene. Despite winning the turnover battle and committing fewer penalties, Coffee County failed to regain the Coffee Pot falling to Tullahoma 35 to 0.
The Coffee County offense was pinned into horrible field position for most of the first half as Tullahoma used good field position and effective interior running attack to build a 14 to 0 lead at the half. In the second half a tenacious Tullahoma defense held the Red Raider offense in check. Tullahoma outgained Coffee County in total yardage 396 to 83 for the game. Coffee County was lead in yardage by Marshall Haney who had 32 yards rushing and 21 yards receiving to be named the Mid Tenn Turf most valuable player of the game. Quarterback Conner Shemwell was 6 of 17 passing for 31 yards and an interception. Shemwell also rushed 6 times for 23 yards.
Coffee County will be back at home next Friday night as they welcome Blackman for their first region game of the year. Thunder Radio will bring you that broadcast beginning with the Friday Night Thunder pregame show at 6. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on your exclusive home for Coffee County sports,
Download the broadcast at: https://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/