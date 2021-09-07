TUESDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP: Lady Raider soccer, volleyball roll to wins

Tuesday was a busy day and, by most accounts, a successful one for area sports teams.
CHS Lady Raider Soccer
In their first home match of the season, Coffee County put the hammer down early and never let up on its way to a 7-0 win over visiting Cascade.
Katie Cotten and Ellie Fann each had goals in the first 6 minutes of play to put CHS up early. Cotten went on to pick up a hat trick, scoring 3 goals in the win.
CHS volleyball
Senior Kiya Ferrell led the Lady Raiders with 12 kills and with 7 digs as CHS cruised past Warren County 3-0 in Manchester Tuesday. CHS picked up wins 25-15, 25-12 and 25-20.
Maddy Sussen and Madison Pruitt each served up 3 aces. Lauren Brandt was quite the distributor on the evening, putting up 24 assists to go along with six digs and 8 kills. Camry Moss added 6 kills and Anna Johnson and Sussen 5 apiece.
The Lady Raiders return home on Thursday for senior night.
Westwood Volleyball
Westwood got 5 service aces from Maggie Brei and one from Maddy Carter but couldn’t pull out a win, falling to Eagleville 0-2 by scores of 18-25 and 19-25.
The Junior Varsity Lady Rockets also dropped a match 0-2, losing 20-25 and 23-25. Danica Fleenor had a pair of service aces for WMS.
CHS football
The freshman Raiders went on the road and dropped Shelbyville 27-12.