TUESDAY SCOREBOARD: Coffee Middle volleyball wins, football throttled at Harris

It appears that the Coffee Middle Football run of CTC dominance is over.
After back to back seasons of rolling through conference play, the Raiders started the conference season 0-1 Tuesday night with a 44-7 loss at the hands of Harris Middle in Shelbyville – a game you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Coffee Middle trailed 16-0 after the firs quarter and 30-0 by the halftime break. The Raiders finally got on the board in the third quarter on a touchdown run from 8th grade quarterback Jett Trussler, who finished with 52 yards on 7 carries. He was also 4-for-4 through the air for 32 yards.
Stephen Bobo accounted for 200 yards of offense for the Eagles and 4 scores.
The loss drops the Raiders to 0-2 overall, 0-1 in CTC play. They will be at home Friday night, Aug. 12 at 6:30.
TO LISTEN TO A REPLAY OF THE RAIDERS VS. EAGLES FROM THUNDER RADIO, CLICK HERE.
MIDDLE SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
The CMS volleyball team got off to a good start Tuesday with a straight-set win at South Middle.
The Lady Raiders won 2-0 with dominant performances of 25-4 and 25-13 in the best-of-three match to start the season 1-0. The JV Lady Raiders also handled business in dominant fashion, winning 2-0 (24-4, 25-11). The Lady Raiders will be in action again Thursday when they host Tullahoma.