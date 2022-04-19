TUESDAY PREP SCOREBOARD: Raider baseball, softball, soccer with big district wins

Multiple Coffee County sports teams were in action Tuesday – and many of them got out with wins on the night.
Red Raider soccer 2, Franklin County 1
Two goals on corner kicks got the job done for the Red Raiders in Manchester Tuesday night.
After falling behind 1-0, Coffee County tied the game with 5:30 to play in the first half with a well placed corner kick by Miguel Arrunada found Izick Sierra, who headed it just across the line to tie the game at 1-1.
The Raiders struck again 10 minutes into the second half. Another corner kick by Arrunada, this time found Breyton Anderson who knocked it into the back corner for his first goal of the season, putting the Raiders in front 2-1.
Keeper Bodey Todd kept Franklin County at by in the final minutes to seal the win.
Raider baseball 3, Warren County 1
The Raiders busted a 1-1 tie with a pair in the top of the sixth to beat Warren County 3-1 to split the district series with the Pioneers.
Aiden Robertson was nearly unhittable on the bump for CHS, allowing just one hit while striking out 11 Pioneer batters. He walked three. Robertson also helped his cause at the plate with a pair of RBIs.
Lady Raider softball 6, Franklin County 4
Franklin County had an upset in mind Tuesday. But the Lady Raiders ruined the plans in the late innings.
Trailing 4-2 in the sixth, Coffee County scored two runs to tie the game at 4-4 and then added 2 in the seventh to take a 6-4 win over the Rebelettes.
The late rally overshadowed a shaky defensive effort for the Lady Raiders that included 5 errors.
Jalyn Moran had a big night at the plate for CHS – knocking in three runs on a pair of hits and scoring a run herself.
Kaitlyn Davis earned the win in the circle with 7 strikeouts over 7 innings. She scattered 3 hits. All 4 Franklin County runs were unearned. CHS outhit Franklin County 10-3.
Coffee County will be at home Thursday night – hosting Shelbyville at 6 p.m.
CMS Lady Raider softball wins opener in CTC Tournament
The Lady Raiders of Coffee Middle ripped out 12 hits in a 12-7 win over Franklin County to open the CTC tournament Tuesday in Manchester.
Ella Arnold and Maggie Montgomery accounted for half of those hits, with 3 apiece – including a home run from Montgomery. Hayleigh Skipper, Montgomery and Kamryn Hoback each knocked in a pair. Montgomery, Skipper and Arnold each had doubles.
Madi Scott earned the win in the circle, striking out 8 over 5 innings while allowing 10 hits and 7 runs.