Tuesday Prep Results
CCMS Girls’ Soccer lost to Warren County – 4 to 0 – See the Story HERE
WMS Girls’ Soccer lost to Huntland – 7 to 2 – See the Story HERE
CCMS Football dumped Warren County – 29 to 8 – See the Story HERE
CHS Volleyball swept Lincoln County- 3 to 0 – See the Story HERE
WMS Football lost to MTCS- 40 to 22 – See the Story HERE
CHS Girls’ Soccer drilled Columbia – 6 to 1 – See the Story HERE
TBCS Volleyball lost a pair of matches at Madison Baptist Academy- 2-0(JV) and 3-0(Varsity) – See the Story HERE