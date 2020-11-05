TSSAA releases proposed region realignment for 2021-2023

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association released its proposed region realignment overnight Wednesday, Nov. 4.
If the proposal is accepted and approved next week, Coffee County Central will be in completely new regions and districts for almost every sport – including football, where Coffee County will get away from most of the powerhouse Murfreesboro schools.
In football, Coffee County would be Region 3-6A with Cookeville High School, Lebanon High School, Shelbyville Central High School and Warren County High School. With only 4 region games, Coffee County will need to fill its schedule with six non-region opponents. Cookeville and Warren County are leftover from the region Coffee County competed in this year.
Meanwhile, in basketball, baseball and softball, Coffee County will be in a small four-team district with Franklin County, Shelbyville Central and Warren County in what will be District 6-4A. District 6 will be opposite of District 5 in Region 3 – meaning the region championship will go through teams like Bradley Central, Cleveland, McMinn County, Oolteway, Rhea County, The Howard School and Walker Valley.
This takes Coffee County out of the same district as Tullahoma, but also gets Coffee County out of yearly trips to Lawrenceburg and Columbia for baseball, softball and basketball
In boys and girls soccer, Coffee County is District 6-AAA with Franklin County, Shelbyville and Warren County. Coffee County will be in District 6-AAA for Volleyball with Franklin County, Lincoln County, Shelbyville and Warren County.
If approved, these regions and districts will be good for 2021-2023, beginning with the fall sports season.