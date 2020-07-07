TSSAA Meets Wednesday on Football Plan

Story from our radio partner WGNS – Murfreesboro
The TSSAA Board of Control will meet Wednesday to decide a way forward with high school football and other fall contact sports. This after the governor last week extended the state of emergency until August 29th. While there are options on the table – one is to ask for an exemption from the governor’s order and start the season on time.
If there is no exemption or the order isn’t lifted before August 29th, the season would be pushed back to mid-September. Several scenarios as to what the season and playoffs would look like are out there. A few include:
• A seven-week region schedule and playoffs as usual (schools not making playoffs could play two extra games)
• An eight-game region schedule and only the top two go to playoffs (first round eliminated and schools not making playoffs could play two extra games)
• Keeping the current schedule but starting with Week 5 and tacking on the region games missed to the end of the season with just one playoff qualifier. (schools not making playoffs could play one extra game)
• Canceling playoffs and start with September 18th games and move the four missed games to the end of the season
The pictures, material and information contained in this story may not be republished, rebroadcast, rewritten, or redistributed, for commercial gain, without the express written consent of Coffee County Broadcasting and WGNS Radio, Murfreesboro.