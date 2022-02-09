TSSAA mandates Thursday football games due to ‘official shortage’

Coffee County Central High School football season will kickoff August 19 with Franklin County coming to Manchester.
It will be the start of a 10-game regular season that will look slightly different this year due to a change made at Tuesday’s (Feb. 8) Board of Control meeting.
Citing a “shortage of officials,” the TSSAA says it will require every school to play at least one Thursday night football game “sot that all games can be satisfactorily covered.”
The TSSAA will choose which game will be moved to Thursday and will inform each school by mid-March. The rule states that the association must “only reschedule one game for each school.”
For the 65th year, Thunder Radio will be your home for Coffee County Central football every Friday night at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM and worldwide at thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go app.