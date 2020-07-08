TSSAA Delays Decision on Football/Soccer Contingency Plans

The much anticipated TSSAA Board of Control meeting to decide contingency plans for prep football and girls’ soccer provided no satisfaction on Wednesday. The TSSAA office has been in conversations with Governor Bill Lee’s office to get an exemption from the governor’s emergency orders for the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s office is still reviewing the plans provided by the TSSAA and has given no indication regarding an exemption to allow the seasons to start on time.
The TSSAA Board of Control voted on Wednesday to delay a decision on any of the 4 possible contingency plans until receiving more guidance from Governor Lee’s task force. There is no timetable in place for when a vote might take place as the TSSAA will now wait on the governor’s task force. Until a decision is made, football and girls’ soccer(contact sports) will follow guidance from the TSSAA’s July 1st decision. Football and girls’ soccer have been restricted from beginning season preparations until August 30th with the earliest possible contest beginning in mid-September.
The TSSAA also announced that the proposed work session regarding reclassification, which was scheduled for July 1st, has been rescheduled for July 22nd. The Board of Control will meet at Siegel High School on the 22nd to discuss reclassification for football. The current classification is set to run through this season.
