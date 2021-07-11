TSSAA dead period ends Monday; golf to hit the course for first official practice

The TSSAA mandated dead period officially ends on Monday, July 12, and that means fall sports teams across the state will begin ramping up efforts for the 2021 campaign.
Golf teams can officially begin practicing on Monday, July 12. Meanwhile, unofficial practice will commence for football, soccer, cross country and volleyball. The first official practice date for these fall sports is Monday, July 26.
