TSSAA Dead Period Ends; Local Teams Resume Workouts

Sunday marked the end of the mandatory 2 week dead period for TSSAA schools. Beginning on Sunday, coaches and players could hold workouts and teams could open up school facilities for summer workouts and conditioning as outlined in the TSSAA handbook for each individual sport.
As is always the case, the Coffee County CHS volleyball team got the jump on everyone as they hosted a skills camp which began on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Raiders welcomed former MTSU volleyball coach Paul McCormick for the 9th straight year to the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Legacy Volleyball Camp will have around 40 high school and middle school girls participating in the 3 day camp which concludes on Tuesday. The volleyball team leaves on Thursday for a team camp at Cumberland University.
The Lady Raider soccer team will continue workouts on Monday at 9 AM at the Raider Soccer Field. The CHS football team will resume weight training at 8 AM and then practice at 9:30. Golf will begin practice on Monday July 15th.
At Coffee County Middle School, new volleyball coach Tori Taylor had her team join the high school team for the skills camp. The CCMS football team hits the practice field on Monday for practice from 7 to 9 AM.
At Westwood, the Rocket football team hits the practice field on Monday at 8 AM. The Lady Rocket soccer team will begin workouts on Tuesday at 5 PM while the Westwood volleyball team will resume practice on July 22nd.
For more information on TSSAA rules for each sport, visit their website at : www.tssaa.org