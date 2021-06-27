TSSAA dead period begins Monday

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) mandatory dead period begins on Monday, June 28 and will end on Monday, June 12.
The dead period prohibits TSSAA coaches from having athletic contact with athletes.
The return from the dead period marks the first official practice for high school golf. Meanwhile, unofficial workouts will commence for many fall sports – such as football, volleyball and girls soccer.
The first official day of fall sports practice for football, soccer and volleyball is July 26.
Thunder Radio will be on site to broadcast well over 60 games this fall as part of the Capstar Bank Hometown Sports Series – including Coffee Middle, Westwood Middle and Coffee County High School sports. Thunder Radio coverage of Red Raider football begins Aug. 20 – presented by Al White Ford Lincoln.
A complete fall broadcast schedule will be released soon.