TSSAA Board Plans to Adopt Football Contingency Plan Wednesday

At Wednesday afternoon’s meeting, the TSSAA Board of Control plans to select a contingency plan for the 2020 football season. The state office staff has prepared a video explaining the proposed options, as well as describing a recently-developed “hybrid” option that draws on elements from all the plans previously presented to the Board, while incorporating the feedback received from administrators and coaches in the past few weeks.
While the early plans assume that contact practice will be able to start on Aug. 30, the “hybrid” proposal makes no such assumption and accounts for the possibility of a different start date, regardless of whether it comes before or after Aug. 30.
The video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/LrNIPZvW4ck
Information about the Board meeting can be found here: https://tssaa.org/article/board-of-control-to-meet-on-wednesday-july-22
The meeting will be held in the Lecture Hall at Siegel High School with all physical distancing requirements being enforced and masks required of all attendees. There will be limited seating, but best efforts will be made to accommodate those individuals in attendance. The meeting will be live streamed via YouTube. The link for the live video is included in the article above.