TSSAA approves new districts; basketball district tournaments to be held at high-seed

The TSSAA Board of Control on Thursday approved region realignment for the 2021-2022 school years.
There were a few changes and appeals approved across the state, but none that will change where Coffee County Central is headed.
In football, Coffee County will now compete in Region 3-6A with Lebanon, Warren County, Cookeville and Shelbyville. Shelbyville appealed to leave 6A but was denied by the board of control.
Meanwhile, in basketball, baseball and softball, Coffee County will move out of the familiar District 8-AAA and into the new District 6-4A. This will be a small, four-team district with Warren County, Franklin County and Shelbyville.
These new districts and regions will begin with next school year.
Also on Thursday, the board approved guidance for district and region basketball tournaments in February. Instead of a central tournament location, the TSSAA is calling for the highest-seeded team to host tournament games in the district and region tournaments. This will avoid larger congregations of multiple teams at one gym site.
