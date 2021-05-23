TRACK STATE TOURNAMENT: Four Raider athletes will compete Thursday

Four Coffee County Central High School track athletes will compete in Murfreesboro at the TSSAA State Track & Field Championships.
Ethan Welch and Travis Martin will be competing in the Pole Vault – which begins at 9 a.m.
Following that, senior Kelvin Verge will be competing in the state high jump at 11 a.m.
Jacob Rutledge will run in the 1600 meter run. The running events begin at 4 p.m. – his run will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. but there is no set time.
Admission
Admission is $12. Tickets for each venue will be limited and must be purchased in advance online through GoFan. No tickets will be sold on site. Children five years of age and older must purchase a ticket. TSSAA Championship Event Cards, TACA cards, TSSAA ID cards and TMSAA ID cards will NOT be accepted for admission.
This year all track and field events will be at Rockvale High School.