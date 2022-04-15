TRACK & FIELD: Coffee girls take 1st at Webb Fast Feet Invitational

Coffee County Central Track & Field had another showout performance Thursday – with the Lady Raiders taking first place out of 9 schools at the inaugural Webb School Fast Feet Invitational
Coffee County finished with 169 points, better than Stewarts Creek with 161.5 points in second place. Webb finished third at 102 points.
The Red Raider boys placed third out of 11 teams with 85 points – behind McCallie School and Stewarts Creek.
Girls top 5 finishers
1st place – 4×800 team of Madison Rooker, Elli Chumley, Kailee Rossman and Patricia Barrera – 11:02.37
1st place – 100 meter hurdles – Madison Rooker – 18.37
3rd place – 100 meter hurdles – Elli Chumley – 19.46
5th place – 100 meter dash – Maddie Sullivan – 13.13
3rd place – 4×200 relay team of Allie Sullivan, Addison Williams, Gracie Campbell and McKenzie Oliver – 2:02.84
3rd place – 1600 meter run – Patricia Barrera – 5:50.79
1st place – 4×100 meter relay team of Allie Sullivan, Kasen Holt, Liza Johnson and Maddie Sullivan – 55.74
1st place – 300 meter hurdles – Madison Rooker – 50.60
2nd place – 300 meter hurdles – Maddie Sullivan – 54.09
4th place – 800 meter run – Kailee Rossman – 2:43.77
5th place – 800 meter run – Bethany Lambert – 2:44.95
5th place – 200 meter dash – Maddie Sullivan – 29.02
2nd place – 3200 meter run – Patricia Barrera – 12:11.24
3rd place – 3200 meter run – Kailee Rossman – 12:31.39
1st place – pole vault – Madison Rooker – 7-00.00
4th place – discus – Autumn Stover – 68.02
1st place – shot put – Elli Chumley – 33-03.00
3rd place – long jump – Jalyn Case – 13-11.50
5th place – long jump – Kasen Holt – 13-09.75
3rd place – triple jump – Bethany Lambert – 25-05.50
3rd place – high jump – Jalyn Case – 4-08
5th place – high jump – Elizabeth Brown – 4-06
Boys Top 5 Finishers
3rd place – 4×800 relay team of Jacob Slabaugh, Jesus Gonzales, Landon Kenney and Cayden Miller – 9:19.44
3rd place – 100 meter dash – Jaiden Foster – 11.27
2nd place – 4×100 meter relay team of Jaiden Foster, Kelby Walker, John Dobson and Tyler Martin – 47.01
3rd place – 400 meter dash – john Dobson – 53.90
5th place – 800 meter – Landon Kenney – 2:09.22
2nd place – 3200 meter – Garrett Masters – 10.39.33
1st place – pole vault – Ethan Welch – 10-06.00
4th place – discus – Ethan Welch – 121-07
4th place – high jump – John Dobson – 5-06
