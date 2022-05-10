TRACK & FIELD: 5 CHS athletes qualify for TSSAA State Track Meet

Five Central High School athletes qualified for the TSSAA State Track meet with their performance on Tuesday at the state sectional meet in Cookeville.
Qualifying to the state for Coffee County were: the 4×800 relay team of Kailee Rossman, Elli Chumley, Patricia Barrera and Madison Rooker; Elli Chumley in shot put; Ethan Welch in discus throw and pole vault; Madison Rooker in pole vault.
Welch placed third in pole vault with a height of 10-6 – just shy of 11-feet, which won the day.
On the girls side of pole vault, Rooker placed second with a height of 7-6.
Elli Chumley placed second in shot put with a distance of 35-3.50, just shy of 37-3.25, which took first place. Welch placed fourth in discus with 130-2.
Meanwhile, the 4×800 girls team took 4th place at 10:18.64, just .47 of a second away from third place – but still good enough to qualify for the state meet in Murfreesboro.