Tough day on the course for Raider, Lady Raider golfers

The Central High School boys and girls golf teams each fell to visiting Cookeville Monday afternoon at WillowBrook Golf Course.
The Raiders top four golfers carded a 399, led by Blake Perry at 93, Logan Hale 94, Zack Tidwell 102 and David O’Connor’s 110.
Meanwhile, Cookeville’s top three golfers broke 80, including Joseph Agee with a one-under par round of 71.
For the Lady Raiders, Araya Hughes shot 113 and Maggy Crouch 109 to finish at 222, well behind Cookeville’s 175.
Both teams return to the course Wednesday when they travel to Riverbend.