Titans WR A.J. Brown on His 2020 Vision: “I Think the Sky is the Limit for Me to be Honest”

A.J. Brown might’ve been disappointed with not winning the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award in 2019. But that’s all in the past, he said during a Zoom conference call on Wednesday. Right now, he’s got more important things on his mind — like getting ready for the 2020 season. And being more of a leader this fall.
“I think the sky is the limit for me to be honest,” Brown said. “I am great learner, and I am going to keep learning each and every day. There’s definitely a lot of things I can clean up. In year one, I was really just trying to play fast and not think about it too much. In year two I can really key in and focus what I really need to focus on and learn a lot more stuff in regard to coverages and everything else.
“(I want) to improve on everything. I want to be a complete, well-rounded football player.” Improving also means being more of a leader, Brown said.
“I think I am a natural born leader,” he said. “As a rookie, I really didn’t want to come in and say too much – I just had to come in and show everyone that I am a hard worker myself. I am going to hold myself accountable. Now that I have some of my teammates respect, I can start to hold other people accountable to. I am looking forward to this upcoming season, (having) a leadership role for me, bringing up some of the rookies and everything. So I am really excited for that.”
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who was selected No.1 in the 2019 NFL Draft, by the Cardinals, ended up being selected as the league’s Offensive Rookie of the Year by the way. He tallied 26.5 votes.
Brown finished third in the voting, with 9.5 votes, also behind Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, who received 13 votes.
“All the Offensive Rookie of the Year stuff, it is really behind me,” Brown said. “I didn’t win. Congratulations to Kyler, but I didn’t win, and I am moving on with it. I am not going to sit here and dwell on it.
“It definitely made me hungrier to achieve bigger goals, so that’s what I am going to do.”
Brown was a playmaker for the Titans in 2019. Brown led all rookies with 1,051 receiving yards, and he also had eight touchdown receptions among his 52 catches, and he added 60 rushing yards with another score.
Brown became the first rookie since Hall of Famer Randy Moss (1998) to have a minimum of 50 catches, 1,000 receiving yards and five touchdowns while averaging 17-plus yards per catch, plus four touchdown catches of 50-plus yards. He was the only NFL rookie since 1970 with 1,000-plus receiving yards and an average of 20-plus yards per reception, and he led the NFL with 605 receiving yards over his final six games of the regular season.
This offseason, Brown became a father. “I have a beautiful baby girl,” he said, smiling. “It has been a blessing to be honest, being able to be with her and see her grow each and every day. I am not getting much sleep right now, but I know it will get better. But it has been great each and every day.”
Brown said he’s also been working to perfect his skills. He said he’s been working with a trainer in Nashville, and said he’s been throwing a few times a week with quarterback Logan Woodside. He’s also been working on his conditioning and running hills with a weight vest.
“I am definitely catching a lot of footballs – I am making sure I am catching over 1,000 balls a day,” he said. “I am definitely putting in the work. And doing these workouts, I am a country boy, so I like to be outside anyway.”