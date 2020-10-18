Titans win in overtime to remain unbeaten

The never-say-die Titans did it again on Sunday, rallying for a 42-36 overtime win over the Texans in dramatic fashion. You heard the game live on Thunder Radio, the official home of the Tennessee Titans in Coffee County.
Derrick Henry’s five-yard touchdown run was the game-winner. It capped a six-play 82-yard drive that sent the Nissan Stadium crowd into a high-fiving frenzy.
Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill connected with receiver A.J. Brown on a seven-yard touchdown pass with four seconds left to force overtime.
Tannehill completed 30-of-41 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns in the contest, and directed some gut-check drives late.
Henry ran for 221 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown run.
The Titans improved to 5-0 with the win.