Titans, USA Football Award NFL Foundation-Funded Grants to Local Youth and School-Based Football Programs

USA Football, the sport’s national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, and the Tennessee Titans recently announced grants to 82 youth and scholastic football programs throughout Tennessee. The grants will be used for new equipment, uniforms and other resources aimed at fostering strong programs.
Three of the schools receiving grants, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, Donelson Christian Academy and West Wilson Middle School, were severely damaged in the March 3 tornadoes that swept across middle Tennessee.
“USA Football is proud to work with the Tennessee Titans, the NFL Foundation and our partners to support youth leagues and scholastic programs around the country and help them deliver exceptional football-playing experiences to their athletes and families,” said USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck. “‘Football For All’ more than describes our Football Development Model – it’s a commitment that guides our work. With the NFL Foundation’s support, our grant program is another avenue that brings this mission to life.”
In 2020, USA Football’s equipment grant program will award $1 million in resources to benefit young athletes based on need, merit and the organization’s commitment to coaching education and best practices. Since 2006, USA Football’s grant program has awarded more than $15 million in grants to youth and school-based football programs, which has directly benefitted more than 500,000 youth and high school players across 9,500 programs in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
“The Titans are committed to supporting youth and interscholastic football programs throughout our community,” said Josh Corey, Tennessee Titans Football Outreach Manager. “The quality of equipment and technology now accessible to coaches is going to make a big difference in the quality of the playing experience for kids across our region. The teams receiving grant funding have made a solid commitment to ensuring a better and safer playing experience for their athletes. We are proud to reward that and will continue to support the growth and development of the game of football in our community.”
Grants are valued at up to $1,000 apiece and provide resources from the following USA Football partners:
– Tackle football equipment from Riddell
– Field and practice equipment from Gilman Gear and MVP Robotics
– Portable field lines from Port-a-Field
– Adult volunteer background checks from Peopletrail
– Wearable technology from Catapult
USA Football’s equipment grant program is made possible through the NFL Foundation. The NFL Foundation is the league’s nonprofit organization representing its 32 clubs. Its mission is to support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football and the communities which support the game. USA Football is the official youth football development partner of the NFL.
“Each year, the NFL Foundation is pleased to work in partnership with USA Football and our 32 clubs to assist youth and school-based programs nationwide with much-needed resources and equipment,” said NFL Foundation Vice President of Philanthropy & Executive Director Alexia Gallagher. “Coordinated efforts like these help create an enhanced football-playing experience and ensure kids can enjoy the fun and fitness of the ultimate team sport.”
About USA Football: USA Football designs and delivers premier educational, developmental and competitive programs to advance and grow the sport. As the sport’s national governing body, member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and organizer of the U.S. National Team for international competition, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players.
About The NFL Foundation:The National Football League Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation represents the 32 NFL clubs and supports the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on The NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.