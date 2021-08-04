Titans training camp report day 7

The Titans took the field on Wednesday for their seventh practice of training camp.
Here’s a look at what stood out:
-The Titans practiced in full pads for the second day of camp.
-The format for Wednesday’s practice was different compared to the first six days of camp. Instead of working a lot in 7-on-7s, 1-on-1s and other periods, the team spent the bulk of the session in two Team “Call It” periods, working with the first and second team groups on each side of the ball. The offense was given an opportunity to try and move the football down field before being stopped. The defense stiffened up and forced field goals on all but one drive.
-On the one possession that produced a touchdown by the offense, running back Darrynton Evans busted through the hole and raced into the end zone on a second-and-goal play from the seven-yard line. Evans was credited with a touchdown, but linebacker Jayon Brown was closing strong on the play, and in a game, might’ve stopped him just short of the goal-line. In the non-tackling period, Brown let up.
-Safety Brady Breeze was sent inside early by Titans head coach Mike Vrabel for not letting up. Here’s what happened: Toward the end of practice, quarterback DeShone Kizer dropped back in the pocket, and then threw a pass into the middle of the field to receiver Dez Fitzpatrick. Lined up deep, Breeze headed toward Fitzpatrick as he was zeroing in on the football and extending his arms to catch the ball in front of him. Any contact in that situation would’ve been too much for Vrabel, who was visibly upset with Breeze for his trek toward Fitzpatrick. Vrabel didn’t hesitate to send Breeze inside before practice officially ended a few minutes later. Vrabel was asked about the incident after practice, and he gave this explanation:
