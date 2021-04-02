Titans to host Saints in 2021 as NFL adds 17th regular season game

Are you ready for more football?

Regular season football, that is.

On Tuesday, NFL clubs approved at a virtual league meeting an enhanced season structure that beginning in 2021 will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time.

What it means for the Titans: The New Orleans Saints have been added to the 2021 schedule, and they’ll play at Nissan Stadium at a date to be determined.

Click here to read more. You can hear the Titans all season long on Thunder Radio – your exclusive home for Titans football in Coffee County.