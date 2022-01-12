Titans Tannehill named AFC offensive player of the week

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Texans in Week 18.
Tannehill completed 23 of 32 passes for 287 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in the team’s 28-25 win. His 138.9 passer rating was the fifth-best of his career in a game with the qualifying minimum of 20 attempts, and his four touchdown passes tied his career high.
Tannehill extended his streak to a career-best 15 consecutive games with at least one passing or rushing touchdown.
This is Tannehill’s third career Offensive Player of the Week award and second with the Titans:
2015: Week 7 (with Miami)
2019: Week 14 (with Tennessee)
2021: Week 18 (with Tennessee)
He joins Marcus Mariota (four-time winner), Steve McNair (four) and Vince Young (two) as Tennessee quarterbacks to earn the honor multiple times.
Tannehill becomes the first former Texas A&M Aggie to win three Offensive Player of the Week award.
In 2021, Tannehill became the only quarterback other than Warren Moon (1989–1991) to record multiple seasons with at least 3,500 passing yards with the franchise. He finished the regular season with 3,734 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, completing 357 of his 531 passes (89.6 passer rating), and his passing yardage total ranked fourth in franchise history.
After claiming the No.1 seed in the AFC, the Titans return to action in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on January 22-23 at Nissan Stadium against an opponent to be determined.
