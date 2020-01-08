Titans Take on Ravens in Saturday’s AFC Divisional Playoff Game in Baltimore

The Tennessee Titans (10-7) travel to Baltimore this week to face the AFC North champion Ravens (14-2) in an AFC divisional playoff game. Kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium (capacity 71,008) is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. EST/7:15 p.m. CST on Saturday, Jan. 11.
The winner will advance to the AFC championship game to play either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Houston Texans, who meet Sunday in Kansas City.
The Titans and Ravens have met on three previous occasions in the postseason, with the Ravens holding a 2-1 advantage. The Ravens won at Nissan Stadium following the 2000 and 2008 seasons, while the Titans won in Baltimore during the 2003 playoffs.
The Titans Radio Network, including Thunder Radio, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Amie Wellsand gameday hosts Rhett Bryan and Jonathan Hutton.
Additionally, Westwood One Sports will broadcast the game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin, analyst Ross Tucker and field reporter Laura Okmin will have the call.
The Titans earned the opportunity to play the Ravens in the divisional round after defeating the AFC East champion Patriots 20-13 last week at New England. Second-year head coach Mike Vrabel led the team to victory in his first career postseason game with the Titans.
Since the NFL went to its current playoff format in 1990, Vrabel’s squad is the eighth team to advance to the divisional round of the postseason after beginning the regular season with two wins or less in its first six regular season games.
In the win, running back Derrick Henry set new franchise single-game postseason records with 182 rushing yards and 204 scrimmage yards. He tallied the most rushing yards in an NFL playoff game since Green Bay’s Ryan Grant ran for 201 yards against Seattle on Jan. 12, 2008. His scrimmage yards total was the league’s highest in the playoffs since Indianapolis wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had 224 yards against Kansas City on Jan. 4, 2014.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill notched a win in his first career postseason game, passing for 72 yards and a touchdown. Since Tannehill took over the starting duties in Week 7 of the regular season, the Titans are 8-3.
Meanwhile, the Titans defense limited the Patriots to 13 points, which tied for the lowest amount by the Patriots in 41 playoff games since 2001 under head coach Bill Belichick. The Titans shut out the Patriots in the second half.
The Ravens had a first-round playoff bye after clinching the AFC North and the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a franchise-best 14-2 record in the regular season. They closed out the season with 12 consecutive victories, setting another team record.
Head coach John Harbaugh has led the Ravens to a playoff berth in eight of his 12 seasons at the helm, including four division titles.
Harbaugh’s 2019 squad ranked first in the NFL in scoring (33.2 points per game), second in total offense (407.6 yards per game), first in rushing offense (206.0) and fourth in total defense (300.6) during the regular season.
Second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson is an NFL MVP candidate after becoming the only quarterback in NFL history to reach 3,000 passing yards (3,127) and 1,000 rushing yards (1,206) in a single season. His 36 passing touchdowns led the NFL, and he reached the end zone seven times on rushing attempts to give him a league-leading 43 combined touchdowns.