Titans sign LB Will Compton to active roster

The Titans have signed veteran linebacker Will Compton to the team’s 53-man roster.
Compton has gone back and forth from the practice squad to the active roster during the 2020 season.
He’s played in seven games, with one start, and recorded 13 tackles. Compton started the team’s contest at Indianapolis over the weekend, and he split time with inside linebacker David Long Jr., opposite inside backer Rashaan Evans. Compton has also played a key role on special teams.
