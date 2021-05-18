Titans sign former Vandy receiver

The Titans have added former Vanderbilt receiver Kalija Lipscomb to the team’s roster.
Lipscomb took part in the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend as one of four tryout players, and he was signed on Monday.
Also on Monday, the Titans waived receiver Rashard Davis and linebacker Davin Bellamy (non-football injury).
In four years at Vanderbilt, Lipscomb caught 198 passes for 2,356 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 NFL Draft, and has spent time on practice squads with the Chiefs and Packers.
Lipscomb (6-1, 201) participated in 2020 Reese’s Senior Bowl and the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
Lipscomb went through practices and meetings during the course of this past weekend’s minicamp. He appeared to battle through cramps during Saturday’s session, as he went inside Saint Thomas Sports Park on two different occasions before returning. But he showed off some nifty footwork during individual drills.
