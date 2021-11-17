Titans Sign DL Kyle Peko to Active Roster, Move TE Tommy Hudson to ‘Designated for Return from Injured Reserve’ List

The Titans have signed defensive lineman Kyle Peko to the team’s active roster.
Also on Wednesday, the Titans signed offensive lineman Bobby Hart and defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe to the team’s practice squad. Both players were waived from the active roster on Tuesday.
Lastly, the Titans have moved tight end Tommy Hudson to the team’s “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve” list.
This designation opens up a 21-day window for Hudson to practice with the team, and he will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until being activated from Injured Reserve.
Peko, who played in Sunday’s game against the Saints and recorded two tackles after being a gameday elevation, rejoined the team’s practice squad last month. Peko also spent training camp with the team.
Peko, formerly with the Broncos and Bills, has played in 14 career games during his career. He opted out of the 2000 season during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Titans face the Houston Texans at noon at Nissan Stadium. Listen to the game on Thunder Radio – your exclusive home for the Titans in Coffee County: 107.9 FM, 106.7 FM, 1320 AM. Titans football on Thunder Radio is sold by realtor Charlie Gonzales, Weichert Realtors Joe Orr & Associates.