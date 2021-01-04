Titans set to play Ravens in playoffs Sunday

The Titans clinched the AFC South title on Sunday with a win over the Texans.
Now, we know when they’ll be playing in the playoffs.
The NFL announced the Titans will host the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday at 12:05 p.m., CST at Nissan Stadium. You can listen to the game live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM.
The Titans beat the Ravens 30-24 in overtime back on November 12 of this season. The Titans knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs last year.
The Titans finished the 2020 season with a record of 11-5. The Ravens also finished 11-5, and in second place in the AFC North behind the Steelers.
It will be the first playoff game at Nissan Stadium since the 2008 season.