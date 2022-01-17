Titans set to host Bengals Saturday in AFC divisional round

The Titans will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs.
Kickoff has been set for 3:30 CT on Saturday at Nissan Stadium.
The Titans (12-5), the AFC’s No. 1 seed, had this weekend off as a result of earning the only bye in the conference.
The Bengals, meanwhile, entered the playoffs as the No.4 seed as a result of winning the AFC North. The Bengals beat the Raiders 26-19 in the Wild Card round on Saturday.
The Bengals, who finished the regular season with a record of 10-7, are led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for 244 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase caught nine passes for 116 yards in Cincinnati’s win.
Burrow, who played collegiately at LSU, threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns during the regular season, along with 14 interceptions. His passer rating was an AFC-best 108.3.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon finished the regular season with 1,205 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, while Chase led the Bengals with 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Bengals finished the regular season ranked 13th in the NFL in total offense (23rd rushing, 7th passing), and 18th in total defense (5th rushing, 26th passing).
The Titans and Bengals last met on November 1, 2020, a game won 31-20 by the Bengals in Cincinnati.
The Titans and Bengals have met 15 times in the “Titans era”, with the Titans holding a 9-6 record in those games.
