Titans Select N.C. State DL Larrell Murchison in Fifth Round of NFL Draft

The Titans selected North Carolina State defensive lineman Larrell Murchison in the fifth round of Saturday’s NFL Draft.
Murchison (6-2, 298), selected with the 174th overall pick, said he’d ready to go to work.
“They told me that I can play all along the defensive front – from five technique to zero technique – and they like that part of my game where I am versatile and can help any way that I can,” Murchison said of the Titans. “I am just trying to fit in any way I can. Whatever role they give me to play, I am ready to show I can do it.”
Murchison is ready to work under Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.
“I am very familiar with Mike Vrabel, and I know he’s a defensive-minded coach,” Murchison said. “I was very honored to speak with him, and I am very honored to be in Tennessee. I am just ready to work. Whatever they ask me to do, whatever he asks me to do, I am ready to follow it and do what I am supposed to do.”
Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said the team likes Murchison’s style of playing, and his versatility.
“We really liked Murchison there,” Robinson said. “Vrabel and I talked this morning and he’s the guy he had kind of circled in his notebook and he was the last guy I looked at when I closed my computer up last night to go to bed. We weathered 67 picks there with him and we fortunate enough to get him.”
Murchison earned second-team All-ACC honors as a senior when he was in on 48 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss, and seven quarterback sacks. He was named the ACC defensive lineman of the week for the second time in his career when he had 3.5 sacks at Florida State.
In two seasons at N.C. State, Murchison recorded 11 sacks while starting all 25 games he played in.
During his junior season, Murchison earned the team’s Cary Brewbaker Award for Defensive Lineman of the Year, as well as the Alpha Wolf Rising Award, which is given to the Most Improved Player.
“I feel like rushing the passer, I can cause penetration,” Murchison said. “And I feel like stopping the run, I can be an anchor down there if you need me to take on double-teams. Anywhere on the defensive front they need me to play, I feel I can play it.”
The Titans are looking to bolster depth and production on the defensive line after saying goodbye to a pair of defensive linemen off of last year’s team – Jurrell Casey and Austin Johnson. Casey, a third-round pick in the 2011 draft, was traded to the Broncos last month while Johnson signed with the Giants.
Murchison was impressive at the NFL Combine, when he did 29 reps in the bench press and posted a 29-inch vertical leap while measuring a wingspan of 79 3/8-inches.
Murchison also played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, and he was listed as one of “14 prospects who made money in Mobile” by The Athletic.
Described as a “high motor” player, Murchison said he’d ready to deliver while living his childhood dream.
“My teammates are my family, my coaches are a part of my family,” Murchison said. “I play for them. So, when you think of high motor I am playing for my guys and I am playing to win. … Running to the ball, taking the ball, that means everything to me.
“And when I think about how far I came down this journey, from where I started, and now to being drafted to the Tennessee Titans, it means everything. It has been a long road but I always kept the faith along the way. Now I am ready for whatever is next.”