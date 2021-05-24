Titans safety Kevin Byard hosting free kids camp in July

Titans safety Kevin Byard is hosting a football camp for kids on July 24.
The Byard Family Legacy Youth Football Camp will be held in Murfreesboro at Middle Tennessee Christian School (100 E MTCS Road) from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The free camp is for boys and girls, ages 9-16.
Here’s the short listed on ByardFamilyLegacy.org:
‘The Byard Family Legacy Youth Football Camp brings a NFL experience to the youths of Nashville! An absolute jam packed day filled with football taught by not only NFL players, but coaches as well. Available to boys AND girls ages 9-16. The gridiron meets grins as food, drinks, giveaways and a few pick up games help children in need get exposure to a team atmosphere.’
“At this camp, we go through a ton of drills,” Byard said. “I am able to talk to the kids, not only about football, but about life. I think it is huge for me for me to (have) camps for kids that are aspiring to be NFL superstars, to see my face at these camps, and see me giving back.”
To register, CLICK HERE.
