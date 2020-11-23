Titans rookie Aaron Brewer steps up in Sunday win

Titans rookie Aaron Brewer had prepared as a starter all week, but as the hours ticked down to Sunday’s game against the Ravens, he got emotional.
Brewer, an undrafted rookie from Texas State, was about to make his first NFL start.
“There were actually a lot of emotions (before the game),” Brewer said. “(I thought) of how far I’d come, and where I came from, and just how many people don’t make it. After everything I’d been through, I went out there with my guys, and being able to fill that spot for Rodger Saffold and come out with the dub, it was amazing. A whole bunch of emotions came.”
With Saffold ruled out, and center Ben Jones questionable for the game with a knee injury, the Titans knew they’d have to do some shuffling. Jones ended up starting, and Brewer ended up starting at left guard. The Titans had to make even more adjustments in-game, as David Quessenberry ended up replacing Ty Sambrailo at left tackle after he was injured during the game. Jamil Douglas had to step in at center when Jones left briefly.
