Titans roll past Bills on Tuesday night

No one circles the wagons like the Tennessee Titans.
Sorry Chris Berman, and the Buffalo Bills.
Ravaged by positive COVID-19 tests, and without several key players on the team’s 53-man roster, the Titans beat the Bills 42-16 with an inspired effort on Tuesday night in the first game with fans present at Nissan Stadium during the 2020 season.
The Titans gave fans plenty to cheer about while improving to 4-0.
It was the team’s first game in 16 days after having back-to-back games rescheduled, and it came after only one full practice during the week leading up to the contest.
With a depleted roster and a resilient approach, the Titans produced an effort on Tuesday night that surely impressed even Berman, the famed ESPN anchor who coined the catchphrase “No one circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills” roughly 30 years ago.
“All the credit goes to the players for sticking together, and playing in the manner in which they did,” Titans Coach Mike Vrabel said. “I am never going to question this football team. I am never going to question the effort. … I expect us to win and play with great effort.”
Vrabel said the Titans have proven to be a resilient team, long before the recent adversity.