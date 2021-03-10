Titans release Vaccaro, Butler

The Titans have informed safety Kenny Vaccaro and cornerback Malcolm Butler that they’re being released.
The moves will become official on Wednesday, when they hit the NFL’s waiver wire.
Butler, signed by the Titans as an unrestricted free agent in March 2018, led the team with 14 passes defensed and tied for the team lead with four interceptions in 2020. He also finished second on the team with 100 tackles.
In three seasons with the Titans, Butler recorded nine interceptions and 186 tackles while playing in 41 games, with 36 starts. Butler played his first four NFL seasons with the New England Patriots.
Vaccaro, also signed prior to the 2018 season after playing his first five seasons with the Saints, started 42 games for the Titans over the last three seasons.
Vaccaro tallied 83 tackles and a sack last season after racking up 104 tackles and an interception in 2019.
The departure of two defensive starters from the previous three seasons opens up opportunities for others moving forward, and the Titans figure to add to the competition via free agency and the NFL Draft.
