Titans release punter Ryan Allen

The Titans have released punter Ryan Allen from the team’s 53-man roster.
Allen, signed by the Titans on November 7, punted eight times in the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. He played previously with the Patriots and the Falcons.
The Titans currently have punter Trevor Daniel on the team’s practice squad. Daniel, who played at Dickson County High School and the University of Tennessee, punted in the team’s game against the Colts last Thursday. Daniel appeared in 18 games with the Texans from 2018 to 2019.
The Titans face the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. You can hear that game broadcast live on Thunder Radio.