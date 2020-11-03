Titans release Joseph, OLB Beasley

The Titans on Tuesday released cornerback Johnathan Joseph and long snapper Beau Brinkley.
Also on Tuesday, the team notified outside linebacker Vic Beasley that he will be released on Wednesday. Beasley played in five games for the Titans this season after playing previously with the Falcons. In those five games he’s been credited with three tackles and a forced fumble.
Joseph played in all seven games for the Titans in 2020 after playing previously with the Texans (2010-2019) and Bengals (2006-2010).
The move comes one day after the Titans traded for Chargers cornerback Desmond King.
Brinkley, the team’s long snapper since the 2012 season, played in 135 games over the past nine seasons, including all seven games this season. He’s been a dependable pro over the years, snapping to punter Brett Kern on punts, and to kickers Rob Bironas, Ryan Succop and Stephen Gostkowski, among others, on kicks.
Considered one of the league’s best long snappers in recent seasons, Brinkley fell into a mini-slump of late. Brinkley made a low snap on a punt against the Steelers, and he skipped a snap on an extra point attempt against the Bengals on Sunday.